Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter worth $33,981,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,341 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1,652.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 183,875 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 52.5% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 47,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Mosaic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,464,000 after acquiring an additional 200,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.03.

NYSE:MOS opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

