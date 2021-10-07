Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 24,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPARU. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,593,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,394,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,870,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,048,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,288,000.

Get Catalyst Partners Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CPARU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.86. 1,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,604. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.