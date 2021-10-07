CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Upgraded to Hold at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $200.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.00.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $175.53 on Wednesday. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $117.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.06 and a 200-day moving average of $179.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CDW by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CDW by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in CDW by 1,403.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CDW by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 1,249.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

