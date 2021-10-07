Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,341 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Celanese were worth $16,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 33.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $266,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $1,136,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 21.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CE. Citigroup decreased their target price on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

CE opened at $158.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $109.14 and a one year high of $171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

