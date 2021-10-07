Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Gap Up to $12.17

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.17, but opened at $12.58. Cellectis shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 1,341 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $544.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 76.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

