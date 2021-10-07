Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Gap Up to $12.17

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.17, but opened at $12.58. Cellectis shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 1,341 shares.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $544.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 76.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.
About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)
Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
