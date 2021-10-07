Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Up to $14.85

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $15.60. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 2,814 shares changing hands.

CNTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

