Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $118.12

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.12 and last traded at $117.65, with a volume of 669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.11.

CDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.54.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average of $97.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,395,347. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

