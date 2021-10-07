Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.12.

Shares of GTLS opened at $189.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $70.63 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,421,000 after buying an additional 527,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 58.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,197,000 after buying an additional 323,879 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 106.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after acquiring an additional 264,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 37.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,786,000 after acquiring an additional 262,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

