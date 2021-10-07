Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.24.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Chegg by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Chegg by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Chegg by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Chegg by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

CHGG stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.60. 694,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,795. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average is $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. Chegg has a 12-month low of $64.80 and a 12-month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

