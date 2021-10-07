Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 537,762 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,190,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 45.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 273.8% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 8.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,068,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,659,000 after buying an additional 166,729 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.48.

CVX traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.90. The stock had a trading volume of 119,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,579,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

