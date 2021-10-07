China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on CEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 31.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter valued at $564,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter valued at $495,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 3,075.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 51,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter valued at $369,000. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CEA opened at $20.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.35. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.