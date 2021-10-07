China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) Short Interest Update

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,956,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CHNC traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,599,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,384,148. China Infrastructure Construction has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

China Infrastructure Construction Company Profile

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. is engaged in the manufacture of cement. It produces ready-mixed concrete for developers and the construction industry. The company was founded on February 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

