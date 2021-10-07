China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Shares Down 0.7%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY)’s share price fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.17. 384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.7589 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes; property consultancy and real estate agency; and loan financing, security investment, and hotel management activities.

