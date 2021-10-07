China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Down 19.4% in September

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the August 31st total of 52,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 480.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CYD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 27,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

