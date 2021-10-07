Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,100.00 at UBS Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,863.86.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,833.89 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,172.29 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,885.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,617.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,231,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

