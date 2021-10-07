ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Short Interest Up 26.1% in September

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

COFS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.46. 5,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $32.80.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COFS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services.

