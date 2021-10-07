Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $277.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.50.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $243.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.36. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $147.06 and a 1 year high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

