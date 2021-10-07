CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 1,310 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,063,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 407,862 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 116,420 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,049,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,393,000 after acquiring an additional 43,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE:SA opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,595.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.