CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires New Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

In related news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $3,171,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $54,543.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,181 shares of company stock worth $29,844,917 in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXG stock opened at $145.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.36. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.84 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 1.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.