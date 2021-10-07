CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 450 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,159,000 after buying an additional 1,753,414 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after buying an additional 1,027,444 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after buying an additional 1,017,324 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after buying an additional 854,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 131.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,201,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,152,000 after buying an additional 683,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.09 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

