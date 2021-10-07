CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $412,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Shares of SOFI opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

