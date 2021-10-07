CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $426,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,746,000 after buying an additional 508,922 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,438,000 after acquiring an additional 357,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,509,000 after acquiring an additional 207,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Realty Income by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,532,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,805,000 after acquiring an additional 128,022 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

NYSE:O opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $72.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

