CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,434,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,428,000 after purchasing an additional 261,942 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 866,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,887,000 after acquiring an additional 99,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 1,645.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,471,000 after acquiring an additional 582,855 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 603,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,927,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYF opened at $84.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.36. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $54.42 and a 12 month high of $85.53.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.