CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $430,000 Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KFY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $76.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.95. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.62.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $730,687.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,255 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

