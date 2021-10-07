Citigroup (C) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Citigroup (NYSE:C) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Citigroup to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C opened at $72.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citigroup stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.19% of Citigroup worth $1,709,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.86.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.