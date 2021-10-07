Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,046 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adecoagro by 230.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after buying an additional 1,196,712 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at about $7,876,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth about $930,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 133.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 92,273 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGRO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Adecoagro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $289.77 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.