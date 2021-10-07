Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,607 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 381.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 29.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,320 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Coty by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,522,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,862,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

