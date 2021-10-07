Citigroup Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.
Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE C opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.96. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $146.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. blooom inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
