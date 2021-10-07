Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at $5,497,000. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.8% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth approximately $4,076,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KOF shares. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

