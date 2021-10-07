Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Switch in the first quarter valued at $454,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Switch by 3.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Switch by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Switch by 10.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Switch by 19.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Switch alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,112,087.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,012,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,321,321.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $3,468,565.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 735,911 shares of company stock worth $18,149,237. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

SWCH opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.