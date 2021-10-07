Citigroup Inc. Purchases 22,000 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 407.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.3% during the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHEN opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $43.75. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEN. B. Riley raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

