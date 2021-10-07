Citigroup Increases American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Price Target to $53.00

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $50.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 727.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. Equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

