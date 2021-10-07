Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Gap Down to $105.96

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $105.96, but opened at $103.50. Citrix Systems shares last traded at $105.30, with a volume of 15,742 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTXS. Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares in the company, valued at $35,491,197.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $635,215.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after buying an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 28.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $290,110,000 after buying an additional 454,828 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after buying an additional 380,813 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after buying an additional 351,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 68.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $112,557,000 after buying an additional 326,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

