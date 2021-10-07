Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRXT. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Clarus Therapeutics stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

