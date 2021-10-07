Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $917.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to announce sales of $917.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $945.70 million and the lowest is $866.70 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $779.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

NYSE CLH traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $107.22. The company had a trading volume of 343,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $109.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.48 and its 200-day moving average is $94.40.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

