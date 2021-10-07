ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Short Interest Up 36.7% in September

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,100 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the August 31st total of 479,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.76 on Thursday. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth $51,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 196.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter worth $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 43.6% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

