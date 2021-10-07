Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Sealed Air comprises 2.8% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 47,603 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 38.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sealed Air by 249.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,522. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

