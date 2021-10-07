Clifford Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Thermon Group worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermon Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after purchasing an additional 93,464 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,130,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,351,000 after purchasing an additional 256,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the second quarter worth about $970,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

THR traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $17.52. 7,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.96 million, a P/E ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $71.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

