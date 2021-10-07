Clifford Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up approximately 2.0% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 10.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,682 shares of company stock worth $3,867,778. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 77,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,869. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average is $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

