Clive Downie Sells 33,333 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,186,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clive Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $4,453,288.80.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $4,154,749.76.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $130.38 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion and a PE ratio of -59.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.22.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on U. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

