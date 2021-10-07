Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.87.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NET opened at $133.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.53 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.84 and a 200-day moving average of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $137.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $966,568.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $2,135,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 796,460 shares of company stock worth $93,672,764 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cloudflare by 198.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 36,651 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $4,639,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 194.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Cloudflare by 29.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cloudflare by 80.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.