CloudMD Software & Services’ (DOCRF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DOCRF opened at $1.13 on Monday. CloudMD Software & Services has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

CloudMD Software & Services, Inc operates as an investment company with interests in healthcare and rehabilitation services. It operates through Healthcare Industry segment. The company was founded on September 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

