CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$4.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DOCRF opened at $1.13 on Monday. CloudMD Software & Services has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

CloudMD Software & Services, Inc operates as an investment company with interests in healthcare and rehabilitation services. It operates through Healthcare Industry segment. The company was founded on September 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.