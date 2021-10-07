CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $242.54

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.54 ($3.17) and traded as low as GBX 216.50 ($2.83). CLS shares last traded at GBX 221.50 ($2.89), with a volume of 103,863 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLI. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 241.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 242.54. The firm has a market cap of £902.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. CLS’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

In related news, insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 20,000 shares of CLS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £46,600 ($60,883.20).

About CLS (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

