CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,061,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after buying an additional 10,243,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,072,000 after buying an additional 5,515,124 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 367.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,907,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,733,004,000. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNHI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.58. 139,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,733. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 72.13 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

