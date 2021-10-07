Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

CDAK opened at $15.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $345.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. Codiak BioSciences has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codiak BioSciences news, insider Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of Codiak BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $26,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $82,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAK. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 70.9% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,030,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after buying an additional 427,415 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 194.1% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 980,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after buying an additional 646,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 101.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after buying an additional 445,730 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 24.4% in the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after buying an additional 133,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 676,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

