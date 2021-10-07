Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,959 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,123,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,975 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 35,598 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,089,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 410,488 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 926,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

