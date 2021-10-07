Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Up 25.8% in September

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 376.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Coles Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLEGF remained flat at $$11.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 679. Coles Group has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $14.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

