Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.83. 127,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,076. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.