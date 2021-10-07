Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COLL. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.87. 138,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,621. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $706.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $110,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

